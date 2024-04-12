Washington DC — TheBiden administration is locked in a tense standoff with hawkish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the fate of Rafah, a Palestinian city in southern Gaza where more than 1.5 million residents have taken refuge after fleeing Israeli bombardment elsewhere, a senior American official told TRT World.

"Biden administration is pushing Netanyahu not to proceed with a final operation in Rafah. That continues to be our stance — in no uncertain terms," a Biden administration official told TRT World on Thursday on the condition of anonymity.

"Within the administration, there has been very stiff opposition to the [Rafah] operation, with various top officials raising concerns in internal meetings about the humanitarian consequences such an Israeli operation could unleash on civilians." the official said.

As Israel signals its readiness for a ground invasion of Rafah, a densely populated area flooded with forcibly displaced Palestinians, the US official challenged the assertion that the invasion plans have been finalised.

"It is our understanding that a final date has not been set by Israel [despite Netanyahu's public statements] for a ground offensive into Rafah at least one that's been communicated to us by the Israelis," the official added.

A critical juncture

The Israeli leader's stance appears to be influenced by domestic political pressures, particularly from his extremist coalition partners, which include far-right and ultranationalist factions staunchly opposed to making concessions to Palestine.

This internal political dynamic in Israel complicates the US strategy, which aims at exploring alternative methods without resorting to extensive military invasion that risks high civilian casualties.