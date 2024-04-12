Friday, April 12, 2024

1930 GMT — US President Joe Biden has said he expected Iran to attack Israel "sooner, rather than later" and warned Tehran not to proceed.

Asked by reporters about his message to Iran, Biden said simply, "Don't," and he underscored Washington's commitment to defend Israel.

"We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," he said.

Biden said he would not divulge secure information, but said his expectation was that an attack could come "sooner, rather than later." He spoke to reporters at the White House after a virtual speech to a civil rights conference.

2015 GMT — Germany urges its citizens to leave Iran

Germany has warned its citizens to leave Iran, saying that there was a risk both of a sudden escalation in Tehran's existing tensions with Israel and that Germans might be at risk of arbitrary arrest in the country.

"In the current tensions, especially between Israel andIran, there is a risk of a sudden escalation," the Foreign Office wrote in a fresh travel warning.

"It cannot be excluded that air, land and sea transport routes could be affected," it added.

"German citizens are at concrete risk of being arbitrarily arrested and interrogated and being given long prison sentences. Dual citizens with Iranian and German nationality are especially at risk," the Foreign Office said.

1930 GMT — UN calls for credible probe into Israeli attack on TRT team

TheUN has said Israeli attack on TRT Arabi team is yet another stark and clear example of the dangers journalists face in Gaza, calling for "transparent and credible" probe.

Two TRT Arabi journalists were wounded in a fresh Israeli attack at the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. Cameraperson Sami Shehadeh was grievously wounded as doctors ended up amputating his right foot.

According to eyewitness accounts, the Israeli army targeted a group of journalists, including the TRT Arabic team, who were reporting at the Nuseirat refugee camp. Some journalists were injured after being hit by the tank fire.

TRT Arabi correspondent Sami Berhum and other journalists were also injured in the attack.

According to the Gaza Media Office, at least 140 journalists have lost their lives in Israeli attacks in Gaza.

1832 GMT — Settlers rampage Ramallah with excuse of searching for missing boy

Settlers raided with the excuse of searching for the missing Israeli boy," in Malachi Hashalom, an outpost near Ramallah, village mayor Amin Abu Alyah told AFP.

"They raided the village when the army arrived to back them up."

Armed with guns and stones, the settlers stormed the Palestinian village even as a muezzin urged residents to stay indoors.

In the ensuing violence, at least one person was killed and 25 wounded, the Palestinian health ministry has said.

Israel launched a massive manhunt in the occupied West Bank Friday, after an Israeli teenager went missing, with the search party clashing with Palestinian villagers, sources from both sides, said.

1747 GMT — Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians, including a 'member' of Hamas, in raids in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has reported at least one person was killed in an Israeli settler rampage near Ramallah.

The Israeli military said Mohammad Omar Daraghmeh, whom it described as the head of Hamas infrastructure in the Tubas area of the Jordan valley, was killed during an exchange of fire with forces.

Hamas confirmed Daraghmeh's death and his membership of its armed al Qassam Brigades.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said another man was killed by Israeli forces conducting a raid on the al-Far'a refugee camp in Tubas. Hamas mourned the man's death but did not claim him as a member.

1744 GMT — Ireland says moving closer to recognising Palestinian state

Ireland is close to formally recognising a Palestinian state and would like to do so in concert with Spain and other like-minded countries, new prime minister Simon Harris said after meeting his Spanish counterpart.

Spain and Ireland, long champions of Palestinian rights, last month announced alongside Malta and Slovenia that they would jointly work toward the recognition of a Palestinian state. The efforts come as a mounting death toll in Gaza from Israel's offensive to rout out Hamas prompts calls globally for a ceasefire and lasting solution for peace in the region.

"Let me this evening say our assessment is that that point is coming much closer and we would like to move together in doing so," Harris said on Friday after meeting Sanchez, the first premier to visit Dublin since Harris became prime minister this week.

1742 GMT — 'I suffer greatly' over Gaza conflict: Pope

Pope Francis said in a message to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that he suffered "greatly" from Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

"I suffer greatly because of the conflict in Palestine and Israel," said the 87-year-old pontiff in a message sent to the al Arabiya Network to mark the end of the Ramadan fast.

"May there be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is ongoing. May aid be allowed to reach the Palestinian people who are suffering greatly, and may the hostages taken in October be released!" said Francis.

"Enough! Stop!" said the pope.

"Please, put an end to the clash of arms and think of the children, all the children, as you do your own children," he said.

"They need homes, parks and schools, not tombs and mass graves."

1709 GMT — Police ban pro-Palestinian congress in Berlin

Police interrupted and cancelled a pro-Palestinian conference in Berlin less than an hour after it started, citing concerns about anti-Semitic statements.

Officers initially halted the congress because one of the speakers was subject to a ban on political activity in Germany, police wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Police did not give the name of the speaker, but participants in the congress wrote on X that it was Palestinian researcher Salman Abu Sitta.

Police then later wrote on X that they had banned the remainder of the conference, which was due to last until Sunday.

1501 GMT — Rights groups file new case against German arms export to Israel

Human rights lawyers filed a lawsuit against a German government decision to approve the export of 3,000 anti-tank weapons to Israel, the second case of its kind this month filed over Berlin's support of Israel in its war in Gaza.

Last week, Berlin lawyers said they had filed an urgent appeal to halt exports of war weapons to Israel, citing reasons to believe they were being used in ways that could violate international humanitarian law in Gaza.

The latest case, brought by five Palestinians from Gaza, was supported by lawyers from the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) in Berlin and Palestinian human rights organisations, ECCHR said in a statement.

1430 GMT — UN says waterborne illnesses spread in Gaza due to heat, unsafe water