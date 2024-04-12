US President Joe Biden has pledged to defend the Philippines from any attack in the South China Sea, as he hosted the first joint summit with Tokyo and Manila amid growing tensions with Beijing.

"The United States' defense commitments to Japan and to the Philippines are ironclad," Biden said as he met Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday.

The summit at the White House comes amid repeated confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the waterway that have raised fears of wider conflict.

"Any attack on Philippine aircraft, vessels or armed forces in the South China Sea would invoke our mutual defense treaty," added Biden.

China lays its claim on the entirety of the South China Sea, brushing aside competing claims from several Southeast Asian nations including the Philippines.

As they met around a horseshoe-shaped wooden table in the grand East Room of the US presidential residence, the US, Japanese and Philippine leaders hailed the meeting as "historic."

"We express our serious concerns about the People's Republic of China's (PRC) dangerous and aggressive behavior in the South China Sea," according to a joint statement by the three leaders after the historic meeting.

The leaders painted their alliance as a bedrock of peace and democracy in the Asia-Pacific region.

Marcos, seen as closer to Washington, said they shared an "unwavering commitment to the rules-based international order."

Kishida said that "multi-layered cooperation is essential" and that "today's meeting will make history."

Biden, 81, also held separate talks with Marcos, 66, the son and namesake of the country's former dictator.

'Self-doubt'