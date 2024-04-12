Massive overseas and domestic investments offer Japan a chance to reclaim its tech crown, but the country must embrace rapid innovation to become a convincing alternative to China, experts say.

US tech giants are pumping billions of dollars into artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and chip production in Japan, which dominated the hardware industry in the 1980s.

Google launched a regional cyber defence hub in the country last month, and Amazon Web Services is spending $14 billion to expand Japanese cloud infrastructure.

And in the latest move, this week saw Microsoft, a partner of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, pledge $2.9 billion to boost the nation's AI prowess.

"Geopolitical tensions have made Japan a more attractive and stable partner compared to China," said Khos-Erdene Baatarkhuu, CEO of fintech company AND Global.

"Japan's tech sector, once a leader, lost ground due to a slower response to digital and mobile trends" compared with neighbours such as South Korea, he told the news agency AFP.

But "now, with supportive government policies, resilient start-ups, and a potentially shifting global tech scene, Japan has an opportunity to regain its tech edge".

It's not there yet, however.

Japan was ranked a lowly 32nd in the latest global classification of digital competitiveness by Swiss management school IMD.

Only seven Japanese firms appear among more than 1,200 tech "unicorns" -- start-ups worth more than $1 billion -- listed by CB Insights.

A "perfection-seeking approach" and preference for "stability and gradual improvement" among businesses is partly to blame, Khos-Erdene said.

"The traditional corporate culture in Japan tends to be risk-averse and hierarchical, which can stifle the rapid innovation typically seen in the software industry."

Related The AI conundrum: From ‘should we regulate’ to ‘how should we regulate’

Microchip 'revival'

Masayoshi Son, CEO of Japanese tech investment vehicle SoftBank Group, has warned the country could be left a gawping "goldfish" if it ignores AI.

"Wake up Japan!" he said at a corporate event in October. "I want to be on the side of evolution."

Son and tech titans including Apple boss Tim Cook and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos joined Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden at a Washington dinner on Wednesday.

At a summit that day, Kishida and Biden had vowed to strengthen "our shared role as global leaders in the development and protection of next-generation critical and emerging technologies".

They also agreed to work with "like-minded countries to strengthen global semiconductor supply chains" in a joint statement.