China's commerce minister has accused the European Commission of pursuing "protectionist" actions at the expense of green initiatives by launching investigations into Chinese subsidies.

"We can't understand how the European Commission on the one hand carries the flag for green sustainable development and on the other hand undertakes protectionist operations," Wang Wentao said at an Italy-China economic forum in Verona on Friday.

Brussels this week opened an inquiry into Chinese wind turbine suppliers, looking into the development of wind parks in Spain, Greece, France, Romania and Bulgaria.

The European Union and the United States have accused China of flooding the global market with low-cost products from various industries which hurt domestic growth.

The Chinese minister said he found it "perplexing" that the EU commission on sectors like electric cars, solar panels or wind turbines had "taken some actions that are going to block them".

Related Politics of business: Why China matter so much for US industry heavyweights?

'Protectionism'