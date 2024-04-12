One in five Japanese households by 2050 will be elderly people living alone, a new study said, as Japan scrambles to find how to effectively care for its greying population.

By 2050, 10.8M elderly people will be living alone, making up 20.6 percent of all households, the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research said in a projection on Friday that it issues every five years.

It marks an increase since 2020, when 7.37M elderly, or 13.2 percent of all households, lived alone.

The projection came as young Japanese people delay marriage or choose not to have children partly because they cannot afford to do so.

Japan is facing a steadily worsening population crisis, as its expanding elderly population leads to soaring medical and welfare costs and a shrinking labour force to pay for it.

'Shrinking population'