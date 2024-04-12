Five Palestinians living in Gaza have filed a legal complaint in Berlin against the German government over its delivery of weapons to Israel, an NGO representing them has said.

The complaint seeks to "revoke the export licences issued by the German government for arms deliveries to Israel", the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) said in a statement on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the administrative court in Berlin confirmed it received the complaint late Thursday. The five plaintiffs live in different parts of Gaza, including Rafah, the official added.

The Palestinians are "challenging the authorisation already granted for the delivery of anti-tank weapons" and seeking to stop deliveries that have not yet been authorised, the spokeswoman said.

The complaint is directed against the economy ministry, which now has two weeks to respond.

The five Palestinians have all had family members killed in Israeli missile attacks since Israel's war on Gaza set off the war, according to the ECCHR.