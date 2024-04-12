The German government is actively and illicitly trying to stop or delay a Palestine Congress in Berlin from happening, an organiser of the event has said.

There is “pressure from the federal government” to cancel the Palestine Congress, Nadija Samour told Anadolu on Friday.

She also accused Berlin of intentionally delaying the start of the congress, citing technical reasons as a pretext.

“The congress could not be banned. Freedom of assembly protects congress, which is precisely why the police came up with all sorts of harassment. Be it fire protection or the landlord's business license,” she said.

The German-Palestinian activist said that at least one of the main speakers, Ghassan Abu Sittah, was held up by federal police at Berlin airport and prevented from entering Germany.

“There is absolutely no legal basis for this, no justification at all.

Sittah is the dean of the University of Glasgow. I can't imagine that he’s a dangerous person or a person who incites violence. Quite the opposite,” Samour said.