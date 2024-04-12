Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, during which he reassured Abbas that Israel will pay the price for its oppression in Palestine's Gaza, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun reported.

The president emphasised very clearly that "no matter what happens, we (Türkiye) will continue to stand firm in the face of Israel's barbaric attacks against Gaza, and Israel will surely pay for this atrocity," Altun said on Friday in an interview with TRTHaber.

The communications director was participating in a live broadcast following Israeli tank fire against press members reporting from the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, which injured several journalists including those from the TRT Arabi channel.

TRT cameraperson Sami Shehadeh was grievously injured and lost his leg following the attack. According to eyewitness accounts, the Israeli army deliberately targeted the group of journalists.

Stating that Israel is a "terrorist state" as President Erdogan has also unequivocally stated, Altun underlined that Israel seeks to continue its existence by relying on terror and genocide.

Türkiye's support for the Palestinian cause

During the call with Abbas, Erdogan reiterated that “all means must be mobilised for a ceasefire in Gaza, including (the implementation of the) UN Security Council resolution,” Altun said.

Erdogan also called for a united struggle against Israel, urging cohesion among all Palestinian factions.

Altun emphasised that Israel's oppressive policies have persisted since 1948, and underlined that Tel Aviv has disregarded all warnings and demands following the relentless attacks it initiated on October 7.

"Those who remain silent on this matter today bear responsibility before history and humanity," he said, stressing that Türkiye, led by President Erdogan, stands as a true advocate for the Palestinian cause.