The UN has warned that 25 million people in Sudan are in need of humanitarian aid, with 8.6 million displaced.

"Today, Sudan is one of the world's worst humanitarian tragedies. Half of Sudan's population, 25 million people, need humanitarian assistance," said Justin Brady, OCHA head in Sudan on Friday.

Stating that "more people have fled conflict in the past year in Sudan than anywhere else in the world," Brady said at least "8.6 million people forced to flee their homes, including 4 million children."

Adding that "almost 2 million have fled to neighbouring countries," Brady said that around 5 million people are on the brink of famine, particularly in hard-to-reach areas such as Khartoum and Darfur.

He said that around 18 million people are grappling with acute food insecurity, marking a 10 million increase from the previous year.

Brady highlighted the significant impact of war on children, as he stressed that "an estimated 730,000 children are suffering from severe acute malnutrition without urgent assistance."

He warned that "more than 200,000 children could die from life-threatening hunger in the coming weeks and months."

War crimes