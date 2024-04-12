A transitional council tasked with choosing Haiti's next prime minister and Cabinet has been established in a move supporters hope will help quell turmoil in the troubled Caribbean country where most of the capital remains under the grip of gangs.

The formation of the council, announced in a decree published on Friday in a Haitian government gazette, was expected to soon trigger the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, but a new provision said he would step down when a new premier is chosen. Henry did not immediately comment.

Those awarded a seat on the council are Petit Desalin, a party led by former senator and presidential candidate Jean-Charles Moïse; EDE/RED, a party led by former Prime Minister Claude Joseph; the Montana Accord, a group of civil society leaders, political parties and others; Fanmi Lavalas, the party of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide; the Jan. 30 Collective, which represents parties including that of former President Michel Martelly; and the private sector.

The two non-voting seats are represented by someone from Haiti’s civil society and its religious sector.

"The establishment of the...politically inclusive council signals the possibility of a new beginning for Haiti," a Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom, which helped form the council, said in a statement.

It said that the council "will take the troubled country through elections to the restoration of the lapsed state institutions and constitutional government."

Related UN warns of food shortages in Haiti as gang violence rages

'Multidimensional crisis'

The published decree acknowledged what it called "a multidimensional crisis" that has worsened since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

It said the crisis has led to a "catastrophic humanitarian situation" and that Haiti is experiencing "unprecedented institutional dysfunction, which has led to a political impasse."

It also noted that Henry would present his resignation once a new prime minister is appointed.