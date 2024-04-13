Saturday, April 13, 2024

1853 GMT — Hamas has said it had submitted its response to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on a proposed truce with Israel in Gaza, insisting on a "permanent ceasefire".

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance group said it "reaffirms adherence to its demands" including "a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation army from entire Gaza, the return of the displaced to their areas and places of residence, intensification of the entry of relief and aid, and the start of reconstruction."

1821 GMT — Indonesia denies normalisation with Israel for OECD membership

Indonesia has denied claims that it will normalise relations with Israel for membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) membership, national news agency Antara has reported.

"I emphasise that until now, we have no plan to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, particularly as Israel has yet to cease its atrocities in Gaza until now," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal.

He said Indonesia's stance will not change, and the country will continue to support Palestinian independence and the resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict under the framework of the two-state solution.

"Indonesia will always be consistent and will be on the front line to defend the rights of the Palestinian nation," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

1735 GMT — Israeli warplanes strike Palestinians in Gaza refugee camp

Israeli warplanes have targeted Palestinian homes and property in the northern part of the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, resulting in widespread destruction in the area, witnesses said.

Israeli aircraft targeted dozens of residential homes, roads, and infrastructure in the camp.

Meanwhile, the government media office in Gaza said Israel also targeted three schools in the facility, resulting in casualties.

The Israeli army committed six massacres in the camp over the past 24 hours, killing 19 people and injuring more than 200 others, it added.

1555 GMT — Palestinian PM condemns settler attacks in occupied West Bank

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa has condemned attacks by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

"The attacks of the settlers will not discourage our people from standing on their land," he said, as attacks on Palestinian villages intensified following the death of an Israeli teenager near Ramallah.

1432 GMT — 'Stop arming Israel': Thousands march in London in solidarity with Gaza

A massive rally was held in the British capital to protest Israeli attacks and demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Thousands of protesters gathered in central Russell Square as part of the Day of Action for Palestine, in solidarity with Gaza where more than 33,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the protesters called for an immediate ceasefire in the blockaded territory, and criticised the UK's stance on Israel.

"Free Palestine," and "Stop the genocide" were two of the many slogans chanted by pro-Palestine protesters during the march that continued towards Parliament Square.

1410 GMT — Israel's Lapid condemns settler violence in occupied West Bank

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has denounced violent acts carried out by illegal Israeli settlers in Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, calling them “dangerous violation.”

“The violent riots of the settlers are a dangerous violation of the law and interfere with the security forces operating in the area,” Lapid said in a statement on X.

“The Prime Minister and the Minister of Internal Security should stop the lawlessness in the field before more blood is spilled,” he added.

1229 GMT — Humanity must prevent further violations of international law in Gaza: Erdogan

In a letter to Pope Francis, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "Humanity must prevent further violations of international law in Gaza."

Erdogan also stated that humanity should speak out against the bombing of hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches, emphasising that these should never be targeted, even in times of war.

"Without a fair resolution of the Palestine-Israel issue, establishing lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is not possible," he added.

1113 GMT — Israel bombs UN school in central Gaza twice in 24 hours

Within 24 hours, the Israeli army once again bombed a UN school housing displaced persons in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli artillery bombed a school run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the New Camp area in Nuseirat, causing severe damage to the school.

There are no reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, a number of Palestinians were injured in a series of Israeli air and artillery raids targeting areas north of the Nuseirat camp during the past 24 hours, medical sources told Anadolu.

This is the second Israeli bombing on the school in less than 24 hours.

1059 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 33,686: ministry

At least 33,686 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during more than six months of war Israel's brutal war on the besieged territory, health ministry in the enclave has said.