1410 GMT —Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for committing to supply another Patriot air defence system and missiles, saying the military aid comes at a critical point.

"I am grateful to the chancellor for the decision to supply another additional Patriot system to Ukraine and missiles to the existing air defence systems. Thanks, Olaf, for your leadership! This is a real manifestation of support for Ukraine at a critical time for us," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

1405 GMT —Germany to send additional Patriot system to Ukraine

Germany has said it will send an additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine to bolster its hard-pressed military and help it fend off increased Russian aerial attacks.

"Russian terror against Ukrainian cities and the country's infrastructure is causing immeasurable suffering," said German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, announcing the move.

"It is jeopardising people's energy supply and destroying the operational readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces."

It will be the third Patriot system that Berlin has supplied to Kiev, with the defence ministry saying the decision was taken at the request of the Ukrainian government and in coordination with allies.

1041 GMT — Ukraine starts building first US-design nuclear reactors

Ukraine has started constructing two US-designed reactors at a nuclear power plant in the west of the country following devastating Russian attacks on its energy network.

Workers at Khmelnytskyi nuclear power station on Thursday poured a symbolic cubic metre of concrete for the reactors, which will use US technology and fuel, as Ukrainian and US flags fluttered.

The project is aimed at increasing Ukraine's energy security and reducing its dependence on Russian nuclear technology.

Guests at the ceremony included the head of Ukraine's state nuclear operator, Energoatom, Petro Kotin; Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko; US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and the CEO of US nuclear energy company Westinghouse, Patrick Fragman.

1033 GMT — Russia claims captured a Ukraine village near Avdiivka

Russia said it had captured a village near the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka after Kiev said the situation on the eastern front was deteriorating.

The Russian defence ministry said troops had "liberated" the village of Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region, to the south of the largely destroyed industrial town of Avdiivka, which Russia fully captured in the middle of February.

0938 GMT —Ukraine strike on Russia-held Zaporizhzhia kills 10 people

At least 10 people -- including women and children -- were killed and more than 20 injured in a Ukrainian attack on a residential quarter in the Russia-held Zaporizhzhia region, according to media reports.

The overnight strike destroyed a residential building in the city of Tokmak, which is located in the Russia-controlled part of the region, the Russian state news agency TASS said.

Rescue operations are continuing, and more people can be pulled out from the rubble, it said.

The strike also damaged the gas supply system, leaving nine residential buildings and 25 private houses without access to the fuel, it said.

Ukraine is yet to comment on the incident.