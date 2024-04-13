Pakistani police are searching for suspected Baloch militants who killed 11 people in two separate incidents, including a mass abduction, on a highway in the country’s southwest, a police official said Saturday.

According to the police official, the abduction took place on Friday in Baluchistan province, which has long been the scene of an insurgency by separatists fighting for independence.

Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Mosakhail said the gunmen set up a blockade, then stopped the bus and went through the passengers’ ID cards.

They took eight people with them, all labourers from the eastern Punjab province, fleeing into the mountains, he said.

Related Why have the Baloch picked up arms against the Iranian state?

Police later recovered their bodies under a bridge about 5 kilometres (3 miles) from the highway.