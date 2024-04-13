WORLD
Airlines skirting Iran airspace as Tehran vows to avenge Israeli airstrike
Qantas joins Lufthansa and its subsidiary Austrian Airlines in redirecting flights amid growing tensions in the Middle East.
Iran has blamed Israel for a strike in Syria this month that killed two Iranian generals. Photo: AFP / AFP
By Anupam Bordoloi
April 13, 2024

At least three major airlines are redirecting their flights to avoid Iran's airspace amid soaring Middle East tensions.

Australian airline Qantas said on Saturday it would redirect its long-haul flights between Perth and London to avoid the airspace over Iran, which has vowed to retaliate against its arch-rival Israel.

Iran has blamed Israel for a strike in Syria this month that killed two Iranian generals.

"We'll reach out to customers directly if there's any change to their booking," a Qantas spokesperson told the AFP news agency.

The Perth-London flight, which is usually a non-stop 17-and-a-half-hour journey, will now stop in Singapore to refuel, allowing it to carry a full load of passengers on an alternate route.

The return service -- London to Perth -- will continue to fly non-stop on a readjusted path due to prevailing winds.

Qantas joins other airlines including Lufthansa and its subsidiary Austrian Airlines in redirecting flights to avoid Iranian airspace.

German airline Lufthansa said on Friday that its planes would no longer use Iranian airspace. The airline extended a suspension on flights to and from Tehran amid soaring Middle East tensions.

"Due to the current situation, Lufthansa is suspending its flights to and from Tehran up to and including Thursday, 18 April," a company spokesperson.

"The airline is also no longer using Iranian airspace."

Its subsidiary Austrian Airlines followed suit.

The flights to the Iranian capital have been suspended since April 6.

Lufthansa did not outline the immediate reasons for the suspension.

In a statement, Austrian Airlines cited "the current situation in the Middle East".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
