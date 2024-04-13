WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes ‘Israeli-linked’ ship in Strait of Hormuz
The vessel seized in the Strait of Hormuz was MSC Aries, which carries the Portuguese flag and belongs to the Zodiac Maritime shipping company, which is owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes ‘Israeli-linked’ ship in Strait of Hormuz
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency on Saturday acknowledged the seizure/ Photo: AP / AP
By Anupam Bordoloi
April 13, 2024

Commandos from Iran's Revolutionary Guard rappelled down onto a container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and seized the vessel "related to the Zionist regime", Iran's state media has said.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency on Saturday acknowledged the seizure after a video seen by the Associated Press news agency showed the commandos raiding the ship Saturday, an attack a Mideast defence official attributed to Iran amid wider tensions between Tehran and the West.

"A container ship named 'MCS Aries' was seized by the Sepah (Guards) Navy Special Forces by carrying out a heliborne operation," IRNA state news agency reported.

It added that the operation took place "near the Strait of Hormuz", a waterway vital to world trade, and "this ship has now been directed towards the territorial waters" of Iran.

According to Israel's Channel 14 and Times of Israel, the vessel seized in the Strait of Hormuz was MSC Aries, which carries the Portuguese flag and belongs to Zodiac Maritime shipping company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

An Israeli army spokesperson said Iran will bear "consequences" for the escalation.

The attack was earlier reported by the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which said it took place in the Gulf of Oman off the Emirati port city of Fujairah.

RECOMMENDED

The video shared with AP showed commandos rappelling down onto a stack of containers sitting on the deck of the vessel.

RelatedIran readies '100+ cruise missiles' for possible retaliation against Israel

Escalating tensions

A crew member on the ship could be heard saying: “Don't come out." He then tells his colleagues to go to the ship's bridge as more commandos come down on the deck. One commando can be seen kneeling above the others to provide them with potential cover fire.

The MSC Aries had been last located off Dubai heading toward the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. The ship had turned off its tracking data, which has been common for Israeli-affiliated ships moving through the region.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, particularly after a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Consulate in Syria. Meanwhile, the wider Middle East remains on edge after six months of Israel's brutal war on Gaza.

RelatedUS anticipates Iran's retaliation against Israel, but won't be drawn to war
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners