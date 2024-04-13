WORLD
London march: Protestors denounce UK's complicity in Israel's war on Gaza
Thousands of protesters gathered in central Russell Square on Saturday as part of the Day of Action for Palestine, in solidarity with Gaza.
Carrying Palestinian flags, the protesters called for an immediate ceasefire in the blockaded territory./ Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2024

A massive rally was held in the British capital to protest Israeli attacks and demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Thousands of protesters gathered in central Russell Square on Saturday as part of the Day of Action for Palestine, in solidarity with Gaza where more than 33,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the protesters called for an immediate ceasefire in the blockaded territory and criticised the UK's stance on Israel.

"Free Palestine," and "Stop the genocide" were two of the many slogans chanted by pro-Palestine protesters during the march that continued towards Parliament Square.

Along the march route, a small group of pro-Israeli protesters also staged a demonstration, while many Jewish protesters from various groups participated in the pro-Palestine march to say "not in our name."

'Provocation'

The pro-Israeli group tried to provoke the pro-Palestine protesters, but police moved them away from the route.

Speaking to Anadolu, Steve, a 31-year-old protester who wished to be identified by his first name only, said he attended the rally to protest the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

"Israel has been occupying so many years, and killed so many people," he said, criticizing the international community for not doing enough.

"So the only way we can do is to make our voices heard," he added.

Asked about the UK's arms supply to Israel, he said it "absolutely" makes the country complicit.

"Just give Palestine their land back to their hand in the beginning," he asserted. "If we are contravening international law by supplying arms to Israel, that needs to stop."

