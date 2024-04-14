Iran’s drone attack on Israel puts region on edge

Iran initiated retaliatory strikes against Israel late on Saturday, deploying over 200 drones and missiles in the attack.

The Iranian retaliation was triggered by an Israeli air strike in Syria, which claimed the lives of prominent Iranian generals.

The barrage of drones and missiles marks the first instance of Iran launching an attack directly from its own territory against Israel.

The attack has sparked concerns among those who fear that Israel's potential response against Iran could trigger yet another escalation in the already volatile region.

Latest updates 👇

Iran's top military general says a message has been sent to the United States through Switzerland, warning against colluding with Israel in its possible offensive against Iran.

Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, chief of the general staff of Iran's armed forces, told reporters in Tehran that Washington has been informed if it gets together with Israel in its possible further military actions against Iran, American bases in the region won't be safe.

Israeli war cabinet to meet at 1230 GMT: Israeli official

Israel's war cabinet is due to meet at 3:30 pm (1230 GMT) to discuss a response to the drone and missile attack launched by Iran overnight, an Israeli official said.

Biden tells Netanyahu US not to engage in offensive operations against Iran: Report

US President Joe Biden has reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call that the US will not support any Israeli counterattack against Iran, according to a senior White House official.

"You got a win. Take the win," Biden also advised Netanyahu to acknowledge their victory, highlighting the effectiveness of their joint defensive endeavours, Axios website quoted the White House official as saying.

Also, according to CNN, a senior administration official disclosed on Sunday that Joe Biden conveyed to Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Saturday that the US would not engage in offensive operations against Iran.

Iran's Raisi vows 'stronger response' to any 'reckless' Israeli move

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi warned Israel and its allies against any "reckless" actions after Tehran's drone and missile attack in retaliation for a deadly strike on its Damascus consulate.

"If the Zionist regime (Israel) or its supporters demonstrate reckless behaviour, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response," Raisi said in a statement.

Threat to strike Iran ‘still effective,’ says Israeli foreign minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Tel Aviv's threat to attack Iran after its retaliatory response Saturday night is “still effective.”

In an interview with Army Radio, Katz said: “We said that if Iran attacks Israel, we will attack it back, and this is still effective.”

“We need to deepen our cooperation with our allies,” he said, adding: “I will lead a political attack against Iran."

The foreign minister claimed that Tel Aviv on Saturday "received dozens of requests for support from the world," without providing any further details.

Meanwhile, Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer told the Israeli Army Radio that “Iran’s audacity in such an attack must be erased.”

Hamas considers Iran’s response to Israel ‘natural right’

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said the Iranian military response to Israel was a “natural right” for Tehran after Tel Aviv targeted its mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus, in early April.

In a statement, the group said that it considered “the military operation carried out by Iran against the occupying Zionist entity (Israel) a natural right and a deserved response to the crime of targeting the Iranian consulate in Damascus and assassinating a number of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders there.”

Hamas stressed "the natural right of countries and peoples of the region to defend themselves against Zionist attacks."

The movement called on "the Arab and Islamic nations, and the resistance forces in the region to continue their support for the Al Aqsa Flood Operation, and for the right of our Palestinian people to freedom, independence, and the establishment of their Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Iran says won’t hesitate in taking further defensive measures to protect ‘legitimate’ interests

Iran said on Sunday that it won’t hesitate in taking further defensive measures to protect its “legitimate” interests against any “aggressive” military actions.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its adherence to the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter and international law, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

The ministry reiterated Iran’s determination to “decisively defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests against any illegal order to use force and aggression.”

It also stressed that "Tehran's resort to defensive measures in exercising the right to self-defence shows the responsible approach taken by Iran towards regional and international peace and security."

“If necessary, we will not hesitate to take further defensive measures to protect Iranian legitimate interests against any aggressive military actions and illegal use of force,” it added.

Arab nations, Israel resume flights amid regional tensions

Several Arab countries and Israel announced the reopening of their airspace and the resumption of airport operations after a temporary suspension due to the Iranian attack on Israel.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Works and Transport declared the reopening of its airspace to all arriving, departing, and transiting aircraft following a closure prompted by regional developments.

Similarly, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the reopening of Iraq's airspace to all aircraft movements, citing the mitigation of risks affecting civil aviation safety.

In Jordan, the Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority announced the reopening of the Kingdom's airspace, highlighting a re-evaluation of risks following national and international safety standards.

Israel also reopened its airspace for civilian aircraft after a temporary closure resulting from the Iranian overnight attack. Israel's public broadcaster reported the resumption of air traffic at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

While some flights resumed over Israeli airspace, many airlines opted to reroute through northern Egyptian Sinai and Turkish airspace amid ongoing tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

In Iran, the cancellation of flights at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport was extended until 12:00 pm local time on Sunday.

Israeli army says Iran attack on Israel 'foiled'

The Israeli army said that Iran's attack on Israel using hundreds of drones and missiles had been "foiled," with 99 percent of them intercepted.

"The Iranian attack was foiled," Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

US not seeks conflict with Iran: Pentagon

US defence chief Lloyd Austin condemned Iran's airborne attack Saturday against Israel and urged Tehran to de-escalate the situation.

"We condemn these reckless and unprecedented attacks by Iran and its proxies, and we call on Iran to immediately halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces, and to de-escalate tensions.

"We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defence of Israel," Austin said in a statement.

He said US forces intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel, launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

"Our forces remain postured to protect US troops and partners in the region, provide further support for Israel’s defense, and enhance regional stability," he said.

Hezbollah targets Israeli sites in Golan heights amid escalation

Hezbollah said it targeted several Israeli sites in the Golan Heights in response to civilian casualties in overnight Israeli raids in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese group said its fighters targeted “the Israeli sites of Nafah, Yarden and Keila in the occupied Syrian Golan heights with dozens of Katyusha rockets.”

The attacks were in response to “the Israeli night raids targeting a number of villages and towns the most recent of which were on Khiam and Kafr Kila and resulted in a number of civilian fatalities and injuries,” it said.

There were no reports on the number of casualties in the Israeli attacks.

Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation said, "Alarm sirens are sounding in the northern Golan as a result of missile launches from Lebanon."

UN Security Council to convene over Iran retaliation

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday over Iran's unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel, the body's president has said.

A spokesperson for Malta, which holds the rotating presidency this month, told the press that the Security Council was aiming for the meeting to be held at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT) the following day, at Israel's request.

Netanyahu talks to Biden after Israeli ministerial meetings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was speaking to US President Joe Biden at the conclusion of meetings by Israel's war cabinet and security cabinet to discuss hostilities with Iran, Netanyahu's office has said.

The conversation took place after Netanyahu held a security cabinet meeting to discuss what the Israeli army said was an "ongoing" attack by Iran from its territory on Israel.

Israel signals end of Iran threat, revises shelter standby

Israel's military has said that it was not advising any residents of the country to prepare to take shelter, revising an earlier alert in what appeared to signal the end of the threat seen from incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

Security cabinet designates leaders to decide Israel's Iran response

The Israeli security cabinet has granted Prime Minister Netanyahu, alongside Defense Minister Joav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz, the authority to determine the nation's course of action in response to the recent Iranian attack, according to Axios.

Scheduled for tomorrow, the Israeli war cabinet will convene to deliberate on the matter, signalling a critical moment in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

However, dissent within the ranks emerged as Ministers Ben Gabir and Smotritz opposed the authorization granted to Netanyahu, Galant, and Gantz, showcasing a division within the cabinet.

Despite this discord, all other ministers voted in favour of empowering the trio to chart Israel's response, according to insider sources familiar with the proceedings.

US vows 'ironclad' support for Israel against Iran

US President Joe Biden promised "ironclad" support for Israel against Iranian attacks, after holding an urgent meeting with his top security officials over the spiralling crisis in the Middle East.

"I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," Biden said on X, posting a picture of the meeting in the White House Situation Room.

Tehran hit Israeli air base in Negev — Iran media

Iran's retaliatory drone and missile attack on Israel dealt "heavy blows" to an air base in the Negev desert, state media reported.

"The most important Israeli air base in the Negev was the successful target of the Kheibar missile," the official IRNA news agency said, adding that "images and data indicate that the base sustained heavy blows."

Iran's drone, missile salvos still ongoing — Israel

Iran has launched more than 200 drones and missiles at Israel, the Israeli military has said, describing many of the incoming threats as having been intercepted away from Israel's borders but adding that the salvo was ongoing.

A small number of the dozens of ground-to-ground Iranian missiles struck Israel, wounding a girl and causing light damage to a military installation in the south, armed forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has said.

Saudi Arabia urges 'utmost levels' of restraint

Saudi Arabia expressed the Kingdom's deep concern regarding military escalations in the region and the seriousness of their repercussions, a statement from the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry has said.

The Kingdom called on all parties to exercise the 'utmost levels' of restraint and spare the region and its people the dangers of wars.

UN 'deeply alarmed' by Iran attack, warns of escalation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Iran's attack on Israel and called for restraint and an immediate cessation of hostilities.

"I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation. I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East," Guterres said in a statement.

Iran warns US, Israel of consequences if Tehran's interests at risk

Iran has said it will not hesitate to take further "defensive measures" to protect its interests against any military aggression, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Iran, if necessary, will not hesitate to take further defensive measures to safeguard its legitimate interests against any military aggressions and unlawful use of force," it said, according to state TV, "while reaffirming its commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law."

Iran tells US to 'stay away' as it says Israel issue 'concluded'

The United States must stay away from the conflict between Iran and Israel, Iran's mission to the United Nations has said on social media platform X, warning Tehran's response would be more severe if Israel retaliates.

" ... Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded," the mission said on X.

"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US must stay away!"

Jordan downs dozens of Iranian drones headed to Israel

Jordanian military jets intercepted and shot down dozens of Iranian drones that were flying across northern and central Jordan towards Israel, according to two regional security sources.

The move sends a clear message to Iran about Jordan's readiness to defend against any perceived threats.

Iran monitors Jordan as potential next target

A source speaking to Iran's Fars News Agency has said that Tehran's keen interest in monitoring Jordan's political landscape, suggests the kingdom could be a potential target if it aligns with pro-Israel initiatives.

With Iran closely eyeing developments in Jordan, the spectre of geopolitical manoeuvring looms large, casting a shadow over the stability of the region.

Israel plans 'significant response' to Iran

Tel Aviv is poised to deliver what officials are terming a "significant response" to Iran after launching a barrage of drone and missile attacks on Israel.

Citing an anonymous senior Israeli official, Channel 12 TV has reported that the nation is strategising its retaliation against the drone salvo.

US fighters scramble to shoot Iranian drones towards Israel

The US military has shot down Iranian drone aircraft headed toward Israel, three US officials have said, without disclosing how many drones were shot down or the precise locations.