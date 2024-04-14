A year after civil war erupted again in Sudan, 24-year-old Alabaki Abbas Ishag has been surviving in a makeshift border refugee camp in Chad for a month.

Ishag is one of 8.5 million people displaced by fighting between Sudan's regular army and paramilitaries.

He managed to reach the Chadian border village of Koufroun after going into hiding for almost a year — escaping the massacres in Sudan's western region of Darfur, the scene of violence since the 2000s.

He went from the ruins of one house to another in El-Geneina, West Darfur's capital 20 kilometres from the border.

Sudan's war between the military, under army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, began on April 15, 2023.

In El-Geneina alone, 10,000 to 15,000 people were killed during the first nine months of the war, according to the United Nations.

'Buried alive'

The RSF "tried to recruit me to take part in the massacres, but when I refused they put me on a list of people to be executed", said Ishag.

"I saw them throw people I knew into mass graves and bury them alive.

"When there were a lot of bodies, the RSF would pile them up like rubbish before setting fire to them."

Now in Koufroun, the young man can sometimes earn some money on the local market. He eats one meal every other day.

But the looming rainy season is another cause for worry.

"I have nothing to build myself a shelter with," Ishag said, pointing to the straw mats used as a roof for him and the more than 9,100 refugees in Koufroun, according to UN figures.

One million refugees

Today Chad is home to almost a million Sudanese refugees — more than any other country.

In the past year, more than 571,000 Sudanese refugees have rushed to Chad on foot or by mule, adding to the more than 400,000 others who fled the previous war in Darfur in 2003.

More than 160,000 new refugees are crammed in a camp in the border town of Adre, the main entry point for those fleeing across the border.

Hada Ishag Fadallah arrived in Adre with her seven children in early November.

"RSF came into our house and shot my husband before stealing everything they could, while others beat us," the 56-year-old mother said, echoing scenes reported by other survivors in Adre.

Women and children account for almost 90 percent of the Sudanese refugees who have arrived over the past year, according to the UN.

'Total catastrophe'