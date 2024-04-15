Monday, April 15, 2024

1859 GMT — Armed Israeli settlers shot dead two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, hours after Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teen during a military raid, officials have said.

"About 50 settlers, a large number of them armed, attacked the residents of Khirbet al-Tawil village east of Aqraba in the province of Nablus. They opened fire on the youth and this led to the death of two of the youth and the injury of others,” Salah Bani Jaber, the mayor of Aqraba, told Reuters.

Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the scene of the clashes, Wafa said.

Palestinian Health Ministry records show at least 460 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces, or settlers, since the start of Israel's war on Gaza.

1859 GMT — Portuguese PM not as keen as Spain's leader on Palestine statehood

Portugal's new prime minister told his Spanish counterpart his country will "not go as far" as Spain in its plan to recognise a Palestinian state without a concerted European Union approach.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has visited several countries in the past few days on a diplomatic campaign to garner support for the initiative, reiterated his plan to recognise Palestinian statehood in the coming months.

But Luis Montenegro, who met Sanchez in Madrid, said that while Portugal will support a full UN membership for a Palestinian state in an upcoming General Assembly vote, it would wait for the EU to work out a common stance on the matter before moving forward.

1833 GMT — Pro-Palestinians shut down Golden Gate Bridge in US

Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down Highway 101 on the Golden Gate Bridge, blocking traffic on the iconic bridge in San Francisco.

While stopping their vehicles and blocking all southbound lanes of the span, the protestors demanded the US stop arming and funding Israel in the ongoing Gaza war.

Protestors carried banners reading "Stop the World for Gaza," and "End the Siege on Gaza Now."

1812 GMT —US describes Hamas as 'barrier' for Gaza hostage deal

Israel has moved in a "significant way" but Hamas is the "barrier" to a deal that would see fighting in Gaza paused and hostages released, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

Hamas rejected the latest proposal for a deal and has said any new hostage deal must bring about an end to the Gaza war and withdrawal of all Israeli forces.

"Israel moved a significant way in submitting that proposal. And there was a deal on the table that would achieve much of what Hamas claims it wants to achieve, and they have not taken that deal," Miller told a press briefing.

1734 GMT —Turkish president, Qatari emir discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed bilateral relations and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In a phone call, the leaders talked about Türkiye-Qatar ties, global and regional issues, Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza, and the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

For his part, Erdogan underlined the need for unity in the Islamic world to step up efforts toward stopping Israel's attacks on Gaza and punish crimes against humanity it has committed throughout the ongoing offensive.

1641 GMT —Israeli military asks Palestinians not to return to north Gaza

The Israeli military has renewed warnings for Palestinians not to return to northern Gaza, a day after witnesses and medical officials said Israeli troops opened fire and killed five people among throngs of displaced residents trying to walk back to their homes in the devastated area.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were driven from the north after Israeli forces first launched their offensive on southern Israel. In the months of fighting since, vast parts of the north have been flattened, including much of Gaza City.

After months of Israeli restrictions on aid to the north, the some 300,000 who remained there are on the brink of famine, according to the UN

1641 GMT — US wants to prevent Middle East conflict from spreading: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said he wants to prevent the conflict in the Middle East, where Israel is waging war in Gaza and fending off Iranian attacks, from "spreading more than it already has."

"We're committed to a ceasefire that will bring the hostages home and prevent the conflict from spreading more than it already has," Biden said as he met with Iraq's Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani at the White House.

1639 GMT — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in US block traffic into Chicago airport

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O'Hare International Airport terminals, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation's busiest airports.

Protesters linked arms and blocked lanes of Interstate 190 around, a demonstration they said was part of a global “economic blockade to free Palestine,” according to Rifqa Falaneh, one of the organisers.

Similar demonstrations blocking a freeway in California's Bay Area also took place.

1606 GMT —'Civilians are never legitimate targets': US

The United States has strongly condemned the killing of Israeli teenager Binyamin Achimair and is increasingly concerned by the violence against Palestinians and their property that ensued in the occupied West Bank after his death, the State Department has said.

That violence resulted in the killing of two Palestinians, Jihad Abu Aliya, 25, and Omar Ahmad Abdulghani Hamed, 17, the department said in a statement. "We strongly condemn these murders," it added.

"The violence must stop. Civilians are never legitimate targets. We call on the authorities to take measures to protect all communities from harm, and we urge Israel and the Palestinian Authority to do everything possible to de-escalate tensions," the department said.

1554 GMT —Netanyahu 'existential threat' to Israel: opposition leader

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has termed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government as an “existential threat” to Israel.

"If we don't move this government, it will bring destruction upon us,” Lapid said on social media platform X.

Recent days saw attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank.

At least two Palestinians were killed and several Palestinian homes and vehicles were torched in the settler violence

1551 GMT —Lebanese officials charge Mossad of 'Hamas member's' murder

A Lebanese minister and two senior officials said preliminary findings suggest Israel's Mossad spy agency was behind the killing of a US-sanctioned Lebanese man accused of being a member of Hamas.

The body of Mohammad Sarur, 57, was found riddled with bullets in a villa in the Lebanese mountain town of Beit Mery last Tuesday.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told al-Jadeed TV that, "according to the data we have so far, (the killing) was carried out by intelligence services".

1441 GMT —Nothing in last 48 hours affects UK's position on Gaza — Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that nothing that has happened in the last 48 hours has affected the UK's position on Gaza.

He also said that he would soon speak with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on how to prevent escalation in the region.

1340 GMT — US destroys Houthi targets in Yemen

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said its forces destroyed Houthi targets in Yemen.

"Iranian-backed Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) toward the Gulf of Aden from a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen on Saturday," CENTCOM said on X.