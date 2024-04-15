President Joe Biden is set to host Iraq's leader Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al Sudani for a discussion on future US troop deployments in the war-torn country as well as economic, trade and energy issues.

The meeting will happen amid regional tensions taking a dangerous turn following Israel's deadly strike on an Iranian installation in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officials in early April, prompting Tehran to carry out a retaliatory strike two weeks later on Saturday.

Biden and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are both expected to address the US troop presence in meetings with al Sudani. “It is not the primary focus of the visit… but it is almost certainly going to come up,” one senior US official said last week.

The two countries have a delicate relationship due in part to Iran’s considerable sway in Iraq, where a coalition of Iran-backed groups brought al Sudani to power in October 2022.

The sharp rise in security fears has raised further questions about the viability of the two-decade American military presence in Iraq, through which portions of Iran's Saturday drone and missile attack on Israel flew or were launched from.

A US Patriot battery in Irbil, Iraq, knocked down at least one Iranian ballistic missile, according to American officials.

Talks on coalition's future

The US and Iraq began formal talks in January about ending the coalition created to help the Iraqi government fight Daesh-K, with some 2,000 US troops remaining in the country under an agreement with Baghdad. Iraqi officials have periodically called for a withdrawal of those forces.