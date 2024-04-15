Donald Trump has been the first US ex-president ever to be criminally prosecuted on court, a seismic moment for the United States as the presumptive Republican nominee campaigns to retake the White House.

The trial will start Monday with a likely lengthy and contentious process to select 12 jurors and their alternates.

The scandal-plagued 77-year-old is accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with adult film actress Stormy Daniels to shield his 2016 election campaign from adverse publicity.

The so-called hush money affair is only one of four criminal cases hanging over Trump and some legal observers suggest it is the least serious.

But the real prospect of Trump becoming a convicted felon - and potentially facing jail time - throws an unprecedented wild card into an already unpredictable election.

He is running on dark vows of "vengeance" against Democratic President Joe Biden, who beat him in 2020.

Trump has said he will take the stand in the case, which gets underway from 1330 GMT, an unusual and often risky move for defendants.

"I've been indicted more than Al Capone, the great gangster," Trump said to cheering supporters at a rally Saturday in key swing state Pennsyl vania.

"There is absolutely nothing here," he insisted. "There is no misdemeanor, there is no felony, there's no federal crime."

Trump alleges 'lawfare'

The pool of ordinary citizens convened by Judge Juan Merchan must answer a questionnaire including checks on whether they have been members of far-right groups.

The actual charges revolve around highly technical finance laws.

Trump is accused of illegally covering up remittances to his longtime attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, who was using the funds to pay Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about the alleged sexual encounter in the final weeks of the 2016 election campaign.

A New York grand jury indicted Trump in March 2023 over the payments made to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, with the ex-president charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records.