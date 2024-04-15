Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos said the United States would not be given access to more Philippine military bases.

"The answer to that is no. The Philippines has no plan to open or to establish more EDCA bases," Marcos said Monday in response to an AFP question.

Manila last year announced the locations of four more military bases it is allowing the US military to use on top of the five agreed on under the 2014 Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement, known as EDCA.

The deal allows US troops to rotate through and store defence equipment and supplies.