Türkiye continues to target PKK terrorists in cross-border operations
Turkish security forces neutralise 16 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq with an air operation in Hakurk and Asos regions, says Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry.
PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
By Ayse Isin Kirenci, Zeynep Conkar
April 15, 2024

Turkish security forces neutralised 16 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry has said. 

The terrorists were targeted with an air operation in the Hakurk and Asos regions, the ministry said on X on Monday.

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised," it added, also stating that Türkiye's fight against terrorism will continue effectively and decisively.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. 

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
