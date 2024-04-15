Turkish security forces neutralised 16 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted with an air operation in the Hakurk and Asos regions, the ministry said on X on Monday.

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised," it added, also stating that Türkiye's fight against terrorism will continue effectively and decisively.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.