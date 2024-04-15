The country in which China has gained the most influence in the South Pacific, the Solomon Islands, is going to the polls in an election that could shape the region’s future.

Current Prime Minister Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who switched the Solomons’ allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing and ignited fears of China gaining a naval foothold in the South Pacific, is seeking an unprecedented second consecutive term at the government’s helm on Monday's election.

Even if Sogavare fails, observers suspect China will be backing more than one pro-Beijing candidate in the murky contest for the Solomons’ top job in an effort to cement Beijing’s growing influence.

There are also fears the electoral process could again ignite violence in a restive nation riven with inter-island and ethnic tensions, a perceived lack of sharing of resources, widespread poverty and high youth unemployment.

Here’s what you need to know about the election:

How do elections in Solomon islands work?

Voters from 700,000 people spread over the more than 900 islands that comprise the Solomon Islands will elect 50 lawmakers from 334 candidates. Only 21 candidates are women, and none of them are currently in office. The only two women in the current parliament won’t contest the election.

The 50 newly elected lawmakers then decide which of them will become prime minister. No political party ever wins the 26-seat majority needed to form a government in a system derived from the former British colonial masters’ Westminster system.

The eve of the election is known as Devil’s Night, when candidates and their campaign teams are notorious for resorting to underhand means, such as buying votes, to skew results in their favour.

That can take the form of paying voters’ transport costs to get home to electoral districts where they’re registered to vote, offering cash in exchange for a promise of a vote, or paying influential local leaders to voice support.

Ballots are supposed to be cast in secret, but there is apparently enough doubt about the integrity of the system to sustain the practice of vote buying and discourage voters from reneging on their promises to vote for the candidates who paid them.

After the election, lawmakers form camps around hotels in the capital Honiara where horse trading takes place to persuade a majority to back various candidates for prime minister.

Ministerial posts are offered as inducements. Foreign business figures from the mining, logging, retail, and tourism industries also participate in negotiations, fueling concerns lawmakers might put personal gain ahead of constituents’ interests.

Sogavare was sworn in three weeks after the 2019 election date.

Who is the incumbent prime minister?

Sogavare has been made prime minister four times and hopes to become the first prime minister to gain a second consecutive term in the Solomons’ 12th parliament since independence in 1978.