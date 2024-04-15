The connection between mental health and warfare is profound, affecting those directly involved in conflict zones and those observing from afar.

In the case of Israel’s brutal and long military offensive in Gaza, where innocent civilians are often caught in the crossfire, the impact on mental health can be devastating.

A 2022 report by Save the Children, a London-based international non-governmental organisation that promotes children’s rights, reveals troubling insights into the effects of war and displacement on Palestinian children.

The study, titled ‘Trapped: The impact of 15 years of blockade on the mental health of Gaza’s children’, details the detrimental effects of the blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007 and finds that the psychosocial well-being of children and their caregivers in Gaza has declined dramatically.

Lifting the blockade would end some of the stress on these children, but resources would still be required to build back their ability to cope with the long-term effects of the trauma.

A bleak scenario

A paper in the World Psychiatry journal titled ‘Mental health consequences of war: a brief review of research findings’ notes that “Wars have had an important part in psychiatric history in a number of ways. It was the psychological impact of the world wars in the form of shell shock that supported the effectiveness of psychological interventions during the first half of the 20th century.”

Shell shock has come to be known as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and is just one of the several psychological disorders that affect people living in conflict areas.

In Gaza, for example, people are constantly exposed to the wailing of sirens and explosions.

At any minute, families might have to flee. They may witness violence or have their homes destroyed. This constant fight-or-flight situation causes elevated levels of stress hormones such as cortisol, which have deleterious effects on decision-making. Anxiety, depression, and chronic stress are common diagnoses among those exposed to war.

Death is one of the most traumatic events a person goes through, and the war in Gaza has brought new deaths daily. The collective trauma of losing loved ones and witnessing widespread destruction can lead to complicated grief and emotional distress.

Furthermore, the ongoing war in Gaza perpetuates a cycle of trauma, as each new round of violence reignites past traumas and deepens existing wounds. Individuals who survive the war may experience survivor’s guilt, which can lead to feelings of worthlessness, shame, and emotional distress.

Even those watching the events of war abroad can experience psychological distress. The constant stream of news and images of suffering and destruction can lead to a phenomenon known as ‘secondary traumatic stress’ or ‘compassion fatigue’.

This condition mirrors symptoms of PTSD and can affect anyone who becomes deeply empathetic towards the victims of these conflicts. The sense of helplessness and frustration at being unable to provide direct assistance or influence peaceful resolutions can further compound these feelings.

“The act of witnessing can be a heavy one…but it can take its toll and lead to burnout if it’s not managed correctly,” says Dr. Hala Alyan, a New York-based Palestinian-American clinical psychologist who specialises in trauma.

“Especially in this case, when people feel tremendously helpless, that witnessing is absolutely laden with trauma.”

For some, this empathetic distress can lead to activism or charitable work as a means of attempting to make a positive impact. However, even these well-meaning efforts can become sources of stress and burnout without proper emotional support.

A war like no other