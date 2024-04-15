Azerbaijan and Armenia have again locked horns before the UN's top court, with Baku slamming Yerevan for misusing the high-profile hearings to wage a "public media campaign" against its archrival.

Lawyers and representatives from the two countries embarked on two weeks of hearings on Monday, wrestling over interpretations of international law in the gilded Peace Palace of the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Military tensions are again ramping up between the neighbours following the conflict in the mountainous area of Karabakh.

Azerbaijan's representative Elnur Mammadov told judges Armenia's lawsuit was "premature" and urged the court to throw out the case.

"That is because Armenia failed to engage in negotiations with Azerbaijan in an attempt to settle" the dispute, he said.

There were "limited negotiations" but Yerevan "failed to pursue them," Mammadov said.

"From the outset Armenia had it sights firmly set on commencing these proceedings before the court... and using the fact of these proceedings to wage a public media campaign against Azerbaijan," Mammadov said.

Lawsuits and counter lawsuits

The legal battle before the ICJ dates from September 2021 when each side filed tit-for-tat suits against each other within a week.