Your 100th birthday? It used to be for freaks. A milestone few could hope to reach. Not anymore. All around the world, people are living longer. It should be good news, but there’s one big problem. We can’t afford it.

As the world’s population keeps ageing, pension funds are collapsing within companies and - in cases such as Detroit - within states. In our wealthiest nations ‘old age homelessness’ is on the rise and so is the number of pensioners using foodbanks as the cost-of-living crisis also bites. Is old age poverty an unstoppable global disaster? Is it time to retire ‘retirement’? Does this dark, grey cloud have a silver lining?