Indiscriminate attacks against civilians in Sudan could constitute "war crimes and crimes against humanity," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, one year since fighting erupted between rival generals.

"This is more than a conflict between two warring parties. It is a war being waged on the Sudanese people," Guterres told reporters on Monday.

"Indiscriminate attacks that are killing, injuring and terrorising civilians could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity."

Guterres' warning comes as France and its allies collected aid pledges of more than $2.1 billion (two billion euros) at a conference dedicated to helping Sudan.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the "support will be able to respond to the most urgent needs" for Sudan's population ranging from a food crisis to education.

Macron added that European Union countries had pledged nearly half the humanitarian aid total.

He said the total pledged marked a sharp increase on the level before the Paris conference was held, when pledges stood at 190 million euros.

With the conference "our duty was to show that we are not for getting what is going on in Sudan and there are no double standards" as the world focuses on other crises.

McCain said that despite the focus on other humanitarian crises, notably in Gaza, "we cannot forget places like Sudan."