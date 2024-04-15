Iran's missile and drone barrage against Israel was the first act of a tough new strategy, Tehran has said, warning Israel that any future attack will spark "a direct and punishing response".

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles, including from its own territory, directly at Israel on Saturday, to retaliate for a deadly April 1 strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus.

Israel's military said it intercepted 99 percent of the aerial threats with the help of the United States and other allies, and that the overnight attack caused only minor damage.

Iran said it had dealt "heavy blows" to Israel and hailed the operation as "successful".

President Ebrahim Raisi said the operation had "opened a new page" and "taught the Zionist enemy (Israel) a lesson".

Iran said it acted in self-defence after the Damascus strike levelled the consular annexe of its embassy and killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including two generals.

Related 'Dangerous escalation': World reacts to Iran's retaliation on Israel

'A new equation'

Since the 1979 revolution, Iran has frequently called for Israel's destruction and made support for the Palestinian cause a centrepiece of its foreign policy. But it had refrained from directly striking Israel.