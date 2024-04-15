When it comes to South Asian geopolitics, international attention often centres on China-India tensions or potential conflicts between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India.

Smaller states such as Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also make headlines, but often for domestic developments such as election results, financial difficulties, or economic aspirations.

But in 2024, these smaller South Asian states have been working to realign their strategic regional relationships in the presence of powerful India and China, a sign of pragmatism in their respective foreign policies that deserves greater coverage.

Each of the three states are pursuing new strategies based on practical considerations which are in line with their own domestic priorities.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka for example underwent a complete economic meltdown in 2019, which was characterised by a near depletion of its foreign exchange reserves, severe shortage of medical supplies and soaring prices of basic commodities.

The crisis resulted in nationwide protests and the eventual ousting ofthe Rajapaksa brothers' administration.

Under new President Ranil Wickremesinghe however, Colombo last year managed to approve a $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund, which was actively facilitated and backed by India.

Yet Sri Lanka's closer ties with New Delhi over its support for economic revival is not coming at the expense of its relationship with China. This is evident from the remarks of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who stated in March that Beijing will assist the island with strategic infrastructure including its port of Hambantota. China also remains Sri Lanka's biggest bilateral creditor.

Sri Lanka's realignment in 2024 with two regional powers marks a notable contrast to previous years under former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's government.

Rajapaksa was known to sidestep India's concerns about the post-Lanka Tamil Tiger Eelam environment in Sri Lanka, which New Delhi alleged was characterised by the administration's heavy-handed approach towards ethnic Sri Lankan Tamils.

While relations with India were not tense per say, greater priority was accorded to China in terms of increasing foreign direct investments from Beijing and the development of the port of Hambantota, raising concerns in New Delhi that China was building military bases in close proximity to its shores.

While such Chinese investments continue in 2024, an understanding also exists in Sri Lanka that the island should navigate itself shrewdly amid the presence of two major powers in Asia for maximum benefit.

Bhutan

The same is the case for the tiny Kingdom of Bhutan which is geographically sandwiched between China and India. Following its fourth parliamentary elections in January 2024, Thimphu has adopted a more nuanced approach when reaching out to its neighbours, dealing with both sides despite not having diplomatic relations with China.

Border disputes between the two sides dating back to 1930 has not prevented Bhutan from kickstarting negotiations with China to resolve tensions, while also acknowledging that Beijing's economic rise can benefit Bhutan financially.

Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi for example, spearheaded efforts to diffuse border tensions through planned demarcation of boundaries in 2023. The 25th round of talks between the two sides are the first in seven years and indicates that Bhutan seeks amicable ties as well as peace with China.