Monday, April 15, 2024

1720 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged allies to show the same "unity" toward Ukraine as Israel, which said it repelled an Iranian attack over the weekend with Western support.

In a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy thanked allies who had responded to Ukraine's call for more air defences but said "the intensity of Russian attacks requires greater unity."

"By defending Israel, the free world has demonstrated that such unity is not only possible, but also one hundred percent effective," he said.

"The same is possible in defending Ukraine, which, like Israel, is not a NATO member, from terror," he continued, calling for "political will" from Ukraine's allies.

1711 GMT — Ukraine, Norway strike security accord: minister

Norway has said it struck a security accord with Ukraine as it fights off attacks by their mutual neighbour Russia.

"Norway will be providing long-term military, political, financial, and humanitarian support to Ukraine," Norway Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said after meeting Zelenskyy in Kiev.

"The agreement demonstrates our clear political commitment to continue to stand by Ukraine, as we have done since Russia's brutal, full-scale attack over two years ago," he added in a statement.

1340 GMT — Ukraine sharply boosts delivery of drones to armed forces so far this year: commander

Ukraine has delivered three times more drones to its armed forces so far this year than in the whole of 2023, a top commander said.

"This process continues and will only grow," said Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces.