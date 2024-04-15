Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have discussed bilateral relations and the humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza.

In a phone call on Monday, the leaders talked about Türkiye-Qatar ties, global and regional issues, Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza, and the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

For his part, Erdogan underlined the need for unity in the Islamic world to step up efforts toward stopping Israel's attacks on Gaza and punish crimes against humanity it has committed throughout the ongoing offensive.

The Turkish president added that it was vital to restrain Israel as soon as possible and act with common sense to prevent tensions from spreading in the region.

The duo also congratulated each other on last week's Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr.