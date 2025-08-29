BIZTECH
2 min read
US appeals court rules Trump's sweeping tariffs are illegal, but leaves them in place for now
Trump says that if the tariffs were ever removed, it would be a "total disaster" for the US.
US appeals court rules Trump's sweeping tariffs are illegal, but leaves them in place for now
The Trump administration invoked IEEPA by declaring national emergencies related to trade deficits and illegal activities like drug trafficking. / AP
August 29, 2025

A US federal appeals court has ruled that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs, impacting numerous trading partners, were illegal, finding that he had exceeded his authority in imposing them.

The decision on Friday marks a blow to the president, who has wielded duties as a wide-ranging economic policy tool.

But judges allowed the tariffs to stay in place for now, while sending the case back to a lower court for further consideration.

The appeals court upheld a decision from the Court of International Trade that invalidated five executive orders establishing indefinite tariffs on virtually all imports from almost every nation.

Multiple states, including Oregon, Arizona, Colorado and New York, challenged the tariffs alongside companies.

RelatedTRT World - Trump signs order to extend tariffs on China for 90 days

'Total disaster'

RECOMMENDED

The president was quick to respond to the ruling, affirming that the tariffs remain in effect and stating that the ruling was "incorrect."

"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today, a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said that if the tariffs were ever removed, it would be a "total disaster" for the country.

"It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong. The USA will no longer tolerate enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs and Non-Tariff Trade Barriers imposed by other Countries, friend or foe, that undermine our Manufacturers, Farmers, and everyone else," he said.

He said that if the ruling stands, it would destroy the country, stressing that the tariffs help US workers and products made in the US.

The Trump administration invoked IEEPA by declaring national emergencies related to trade deficits and illegal activities like drug trafficking.

During oral arguments in July, government lawyers defended the tariffs as being within presidential emergency powers, while opponents characterised the penalties as constitutional overreach that bypassed Congress's exclusive trade and taxation authority.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles