Tuesday, April 16, 2024

1704 GMT —The United Nations will launch a $2.8B appeal for donations this year to help the war-ravaged population of Gaza as well as occupied West Bank Palestinians, a senior agency official said.

"Of course, 90 percent of it is for Gaza," Andrea De Domenico, head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian territories, said, noting that the original plan had been $4 billion for 2024 but budgeting was slashed given the "limited ability" of humanitarian aid distribution access.

1915 GMT —Qatar rejects US congressman's criticism of its mediation efforts in Gaza

The Qatari embassy in the US expressed surprise at comments made by a US Democratic congressman regarding the Gaza hostage crisis and his threat to "reevaluate" the US relationship with Qatar.

Congressman Steny Hoyer said earlier that Qatar, which along with Egypt is mediating negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, should tell Hamas there will be "repercussions" if the Palestinian group "continues to block progress towards releasing the hostages and establishing a temporary ceasefire".

"Consequences ought to include cutting off funding to Hamas or refusing to grant Hamas' leaders refuge in Doha. If Qatar fails to apply this pressure, the United States must reevaluate its relationship with Qatar," Hoyer said in a statement.

In response, Qatar said Hoyer's comments were not "constructive".

"Qatar is only a mediator - we do not control Israel or Hamas. Israel and Hamas are entirely responsible for reaching an agreement," the embassy statement said.

1855 GMT — Israeli air strike kills Hezbollah member in South Lebanon

Hezbollah has said in a statement that one of its members, Ismail Yusuf Baz, had been killed, without mentioning his rank or role, the group added by saying three of its members were killed and it launched rockets in retaliation.

A source close to the group told AFP that "the field commander in charge of the Naqura region" had been killed "in an Israeli strike"

The Israeli military said its "aircraft struck and eliminated Ismail Yusef Baz, the commander of Hezbollah's coastal sector", adding he was killed in south Lebanon's Ain Baal area.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported one dead in an Israeli strike on a car in Ain Baal, about 15 kilometres from the border.

1815 GMT —Driver plows into Pro-Palestinian Jewish activists during Paris protest

A driver in Paris plowed into a group of pro-Palestinian Jewish activists during a protest against military support for Israel's attacks in Gaza.

There were no reported casualties.

Footage shared by Farida Amrani, an MP from the French opposition Unsubmissive France Party (LFI) on X, captured the moment of attack outside the headquarters of French weapons manufacturer, Thales Group.

Protesters brandished banners that read: "Israel the Killer”, “Thales the Accomplice” and “Stop Arming Israel," alongside Palestinian flags. Demonstrators denounced Thales Group's alleged military support for Israel's actions in Gaza

1755 GMT —Israeli strike kills Palestinian policemen in Gaza City

Seven Palestinian policemen were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their vehicle in Gaza City, the Interior Ministry in the enclave has said.

A ministry statement said several civilians were also killed in the attack in al-Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, without giving an exact figure.

The ministry said Israeli air strikes targeting police forces and facilities "aim to spread chaos among civilians."

"This new crime is a continuation of the Israeli disregard for all international laws that criminalise the targeting of the police force as it is a civil protection agency."

1739 GMT —'No regional stability' as long as Gaza war continues': EU

There will be "no regional stability" as long as the Gaza war, "dramatic" humanitarian conditions in the region continue, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has said.

1715 GMT — US and Britain launch new strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen

US and British warplanes have launched fresh airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Yemeni group said.

Two airstrikes targeted Bajil district northeast of al Hudaydah in western Yemen, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported.

No reports were yet available about casualties or damage. There was no immediate comment from the US on the report.

1616 GMT — Regional tensions to stay until genocide in Gaza ends — Erdogan

President Erdogan has said that new tensions are expected in the region until oppression, genocide in Gaza ends.

Erdogan also blamed Israel's Netanyahu for Iran's attack on Israel, saying: "The main one responsible for the tension that gripped our hearts on the evening of April 13 is Netanyahu and his bloody administration".

He further said that Türkiye has strengthened its leading role in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza with its 9th 'goodwill ship,' carrying 3,774 tons of relief materials.

"Fueling fire, continuously spoiling Netanyahu administration benefits no one," the Turkish president added. Türkiye did not allow the sale to Israel of any materials that could be used for military purposes long before the massacres in Gaza, he reiterated.

1616 GMT — Israeli army forcibly evacuates Palestinians from northern Gaza

Officials in Gaza have accused the Israeli army of forcibly evacuating Palestinians from Beit Hanoun and Jabalia towns in northern Gaza amid a deadly offensive on the blockaded enclave.

''The Israeli army carried out a military operation in Beit Hanoun and the eastern part of Jabalia in a new crime aimed to empty the two areas,'' Salama Maruf, the head of the media office, said in a statement.

He said the Israeli army laid a siege around al-Mahdiya al-Shawwa school in Beit Hanoun, where hundreds of displaced people are accommodated.

"The occupation army established an investigation centre behind the school and ordered everyone to leave at gunpoint," he said. "Women were forced to remove their hijabs, and men were stripped of their outer clothes," Maruf said, adding that several young men were detained by Israeli forces.

1547 GMT — Israeli air strike kills at least 10 in Gaza refugee camp

At least 10 Palestinians were killed when Israeli warplanes struck a group of children at a refugee camp in central Gaza, according to local medical sources.

Fighter jets targeted an area where children had gathered in the Maghazi refugee camp, eyewitnesses said.

"Most of the victims were children who were playing with toys,” an eyewitness told Anadolu.

1337 GMT —Israel’s Ben-Gvir forms special police unit to persecute activists in occupied West Bank

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has announced the formation of a special police unit to persecute Israeli activists who show solidarity with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on his X account, Ben-Gvir described his announcement as "an important step" to remove what he called "anarchists who interfere with the security forces and public order."

The move followed sanctions imposed by the US, France, and the UK on illegal Israeli settlers who carry out violent attacks against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank.

1244 GMT — 'No significant change' in aid entering Gaza: UN agency

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said there had been "no significant change" in the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

UNRWA said in a statement that "181 aid trucks have crossed into Gaza per day" through land crossings from Israel and Egypt so far in April.

It said this "remains well below the operational capacity of both border crossings and the target of 500 trucks per day."

1228 GMT — Israel obstructing access to October 7 attack victims: UN probe

Israel is preventing UN investigators from speaking to witnesses and victims of the October 7 attack, former UN rights chief Navi Pillay, who is chairing a three-person probe, has said.

The unprecedented Commission of Inquiry was established by the UN Human Rights Council in May 2021 to investigate alleged violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

"I deplore the fact that people inside Israel who wish to speak to us are being denied that opportunity because we cannot get access into Israel," Pillay said.

1223 GMT —Saudi, Pakistan FM'S call for de-escalation, ceasefire in Gaza

The Saudi foreign minister has said that international efforts towards a Gaza ceasefire were wholly insufficient and called for de-escalation efforts, in a press conference with his Pakistani counterpart during a visit to Islamabad.

Pakistan's foreign minister also reiterated the call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.