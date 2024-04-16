WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's first earth observation satellite completes one year in space
IMECE, launched into space on April 15, 2023, has executed its mission successfully, the Turkish industry and technology minister says, adding, Türkiye has proved its ability in space technologies.
Türkiye's first earth observation satellite completes one year in space
IMECE's key components are indigenous, including its electro-optic camera, which has a high resolution from approximately 700 kilometres (435 miles), Kacır notes. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024

Türkiye’s first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite, IMECE, completed its first year in space, the country's industry and technology minister has said.

Mehmet Fatih Kacir wrote on X on Monday that IMECE, which was developed by the TUBITAK Space Technologies Research Institute and launched into space on April 15, 2023, has executed its mission successfully.

RelatedTürkiye launches first domestic observation satellite IMECE into space

He noted that all of IMECE's key components are indigenous, including its electro-optic camera, which has a high resolution from approximately 700 kilometres (435 miles).

"With the IMECE satellite's mission, Türkiye has proved its ability in space technologies. We will send Türkiye's first national communications satellite TURKSAT 6A into space in the week of July 8. This will make us one of the 11 countries that can develop its own communications satellites in the world," Kacir added.

RECOMMENDED

IMECE's mission

IMECE is a remote sensing satellite produced with local resources of up to 60 percent by the TUBITAK.

Developed entirely with national resources, Türkiye spearheaded the entire process from the satellite’s design to its production, assembly, integration, and comprehensive testing.

It is capable of taking images from all around world with high-resolution electro-optical camera, serving various sectors such as defence, environmental monitoring, disaster management, urban planning, agriculture, and forestry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government