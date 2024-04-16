Turkish security forces have neutralised five PKK terrorists in an airstrike in the Gara region of northern Iraq.

"Our operations continue effectively and decisively to destroy terrorism at its source," the Turkish Defence Ministry stated on X on Tuesday, adding: "Our operations will continue unabated!"

Iraq last month designated the PKK as a banned organisation within its borders in a significant step forward in the fight against terrorism.

Fight against PKK terror group

During the nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.