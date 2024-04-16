TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye dismisses trade disinformation on Israel
Turkish centre refutes the claims circulating on some social media platforms alleging that Türkiye continues to export cement to Israel, despite Ankara's restriction of exporting 54 product groups to Tel Aviv.
Türkiye dismisses trade disinformation on Israel
The manipulation used the export registration of the products, which was completed at customs before the restriction decision was made on April 9, 2024, to spread the disinformation, the centre said. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
April 16, 2024

Türkiye's Centre for Combatting Disinformation has refuted the claims that Türkiye continues exporting cement to Israel.

"Contrary to claims circulating on some social media platforms, alleging that Türkiye continues to export cement to Israel despite the Trade Ministry's announcement of trade restrictions, these claims are unfounded," the disinformation centre said on Tuesday.

Referring to the trade restriction announced by Türkiye a week ago, the disinformation centre expressed that "as of April 9, 2024, at 09:00, no export registration process has been conducted for 1,019 products within the 54 product groups subject to export restrictions to Israel."

RelatedPalestine hails Turkish export restrictions on Israel amid Gaza onslaught

The manipulation used the export registration of the products, which was completed at customs before the restriction decision was made on April 9, 2024, to spread the disinformation, it said.

RECOMMENDED

It also further stated that the Turkish Trade Ministry's restriction prohibits sending 1,019 products to Israel through warehouses, free zones, temporary storage locations, and transit trade routes.

RelatedTürkiye dismisses allegations of continued exports to Israel

In a post shared by the ministry's X account on Friday, it was emphasised that all claims circulating on social media regarding the continuation of exports to Israel for products covered by the ban are completely false and should not be trusted.

The post reminded that the Ministry of Trade has stopped the export of products belonging to 54 product groups, according to the state's decision a week ago.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev