Türkiye's Centre for Combatting Disinformation has refuted the claims that Türkiye continues exporting cement to Israel.

"Contrary to claims circulating on some social media platforms, alleging that Türkiye continues to export cement to Israel despite the Trade Ministry's announcement of trade restrictions, these claims are unfounded," the disinformation centre said on Tuesday.

Referring to the trade restriction announced by Türkiye a week ago, the disinformation centre expressed that "as of April 9, 2024, at 09:00, no export registration process has been conducted for 1,019 products within the 54 product groups subject to export restrictions to Israel."

The manipulation used the export registration of the products, which was completed at customs before the restriction decision was made on April 9, 2024, to spread the disinformation, it said.