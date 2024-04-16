“Türkiye has become one of the top 10 countries receiving the most foreign patients from around the world,” the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) has said.

“In the ranking of health tourism in countries, the top consists of Mexico, India, Thailand, Brazil, Türkiye, and Singapore,” said Elif Ural, board member at TURSAB.

Ural stated that health tourism in the world is categorised under three sections - medical, thermal, and elderly-disabled tourism.

“As the TURSAB board, we are putting in efforts to work together with our TURSAB Nature and Adventure Tourism Specialised Presidency, as we aim to further develop our work within the scope of ‘the Century of Türkiye’,” she said.

‘Century of Tourism’

Ural mentioned that there is a rapid growth in the number of hospitals, medical centres, doctors, healthcare personnel, and travel agencies, all of which play active roles in the rise of health tourism, thanks to Türkiye’s tourism infrastructure.

She highlighted that TURSAB carries out effective operations for the development of health tourism and they work in cooperation with all public institutions and organisations in the field, especially with the management of the Turkish state-owned healthcare firm USHAS.

She cited the two separate wide-ranged health tourism workshops organised by the association with expert participants, saying: “Last year, we organised health tourism information conferences in five different cities, specifically Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Gaziantep, in which we aim to attract high-income tourists to Türkiye in our ‘Century of Tourism’ project."