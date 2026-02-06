The European Commission has said that TikTok was in breach of the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) due to its addictive design; warning features such as infinite scroll, autoplay, push notifications, and highly personalised recommender systems pose serious risks, particularly to minors.
The commission's preliminary investigation indicates that TikTok did not adequately assess the impact of these features on the physical and mental well-being of users, including vulnerable adults, according to a statement on Friday.
Certain design elements, the commission said, encourage compulsive behaviour by constantly "rewarding" users with new content, shifting their usage into a so-called "autopilot mode."
At this stage, the EU is calling on TikTok to change the basic design of its service, including disabling addictive features such as infinite scroll, implementing effective screen-time breaks, and adapting its recommender system.
European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters in Brussels that data show TikTok is the most-used platform after midnight among children aged 13 to 18 in the bloc, with 7 percent of children aged 12 to 15 spending four to five hours daily on the app.
"These (TikTok's) features lead to the compulsive use of the app, especially for our kids, and this poses major risks to their mental health and well-being," he said.
TikTok reacts to findings
TikTok has the right to respond to the preliminary findings, and the European Board for Digital Services will also be consulted. If non-compliance is confirmed, a fine of up to 6 percent of TikTok’s total global annual turnover could be imposed.
TikTok vowed to challenge what it called "false" findings by the European Commission.
"The commission's preliminary findings present a categorically false and entirely meritless depiction of our platform," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.
"We will take whatever steps are necessary to challenge these findings through every means available to us," they said.
Snapchat on the radar
Asked about a video depicting former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as “monkeys”, shared on Friday by President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account, Regnier said, "It feels good to feel safe at home in Europe. This is precisely why we have a regulation in place. So racism, hate speech and illegal content have no place online."
"But again, let me just add one point on this, because it's very important. We're not looking at individual content from a DSA point of view. This can be done by a criminal investigation, not in our remit," he added.
He noted that the EU would not hesitate to enforce its legislation, including against US-based platforms. "We're not shying away from taking action with American platforms, if need be," Regnier said.
Regnier also confirmed that Snapchat is on the radar.
"We have sent a request for information already to them. It was more related to the selling of illegal products to our kids, vapes, for example, alcohol, etc.," he said, adding that the commission is monitoring multiple platforms under the DSA.