As Iran attacked Israel on April 13, policymakers in countries in the neighbourhood of the two rivals must have watched the escalation with growing concern.

The lingering fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia war and a trade tussle between the United States and China, which has upended the global free-trade order, were already weighing heavily on the global economy.

Both Tehran and Tel Aviv have themselves been under financial strain.

The United States and its allies have tightened sanctions on Iranian companies in the last few years and made it hard for Tehran to make the most out of its major export - oil.

On the other hand, Israel’s large-scale war on Gaza, which involves hundreds of thousands of troops, has badly affected the Jewish state’s economic growth.

The Iranian authorities were quick to dial down tensions with the government as they told the UN that the operation was concluded hours after the drones and missiles were launched.

“Iran has also been at pains to highlight that it is finished and considers the matter closed. The United States is also pressuring Israel not to respond, or do so in a limited manner. But it’s unclear just how restrained Israel is prepared to be,” Dina Esfandiary, Crisis Group’s Senior Adviser for Middle East and North Africa, tells TRT World.

One of the biggest fallouts of Iran’s attack could be on the energy market - something that has a drastic impact on countries that rely on the imports of oil and gas.

Any escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict can disrupt energy supplies from the Middle East, sending crude prices skyward.

The reaction to Iran’s April 13 attack on Israel in the global energy markets has been muted so far, with the price of crude oil registering no meaningful change over the subsequent days.

But a sigh of relief over the relative calm in the energy markets after the first-of-its-kind attack by a major energy producer on the Jewish state seems premature.

Analysts look to Israel with bated breath as its response – kept in check partly by the United States so far – will largely determine the direction of the global energy markets going forward.

The Israeli cabinet has yet to decide on when and how it’d respond to the barrage of over 300 drones and missiles that Tehran launched in retaliation for an alleged Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic complex in Syria on April 1.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris-based multinational agency tasked with monitoring the energy sector, said on April 15 that Iran’s attack provided “a fresh reminder of the importance of oil security” while noting that it has increased the risk of volatility in oil markets.

According to Goldman Sachs, the crude price currently hovering around $85 per barrel already includes a risk premium of $5-10 due to potential supply disruptions. As such, crude prices are susceptible to spikes in response to any escalatory developments.

Likely target

Analysts say one of the threats to the energy markets is Iran’s possible blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage of water between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

More than 25 percent of total global seaborne traded oil passes through this trade corridor. Cargoes from energy-producing countries like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq use the waterway to export their shipments to the rest of the world.