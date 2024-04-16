Over the past three days, Jewish settlers from illegal Israeli settlements have gone on a rampage against the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Backed by the Israeli military, armed settlers have killed at least two Palestinians, injured dozens and burned nearly a hundred houses in Palestinian villages and towns.

On April 12, 2024, over 1,500 illegal Jewish settlers descended on the Palestinian village of Al Mughayyer in Ramallah.

What triggered the attack was the discovery of the body of a 14-year-old Jewish settler in the nearby Malachei Hashalom outpost - even though there’s no evidence linking any Palestinian to the boy’s death.

But foreign activists and locals say encroachment of Palestinian lands intensified right after the October 7 war broke out between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

The United Nations has criticised the Israeli military for allowing the Jewish settlers to attack Palestinians with impunity.

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur, has called for “the deployment of a protective presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, with the explicit mandate to prevent and (repel) attacks against civilians".

"The Israeli army has abundantly proven unwilling or unable to ensure that task," she said in a post on X.

In the last few days, settlers armed with military-grade rifles opened indiscriminate fire on Palestinians, killing 24-year-old Jehad Abu Alia and Omar Hamed, 17.

Settlers torched homes, set vehicles and trees on fire, and reduced entire farms to ashes in the villages of Abu Fallah, Qusra, Duma, Silwad, and Al Mazra'a Al Sharqiya.

A settler-military collusion

As the tension rose and settlers formed mobs to surround Palestinian areas, the Israeli military set up checkpoints and sealed off access roads to besieged villages, blocking ambulances and help from reaching the villagers.