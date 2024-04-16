It has been one month since the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) called on leaders to do more to "to build dialogue and counter anti-Muslim hatred," amid rising prejudice and anti-Muslim violence in European states.

Despite this call to action, Europe appears no closer to forming a united front against Islamophobia.

Many European states continue to report rising threats against Muslim communities in countries like Norway. Meanwhile, increasingly controversial policing practices threaten peaceful Muslim protests and organised gatherings in Germany.

Europe's empowered far-right is also adding to the challenge, as parties with distinct anti-Islam leanings vie for increased representation in June's European Union parliamentary elections. All this underlines the need to address rampant Islamophobia in Europe and ensure adequate protection of Muslim liberties from hate and discrimination.

In order to tackle threats against Muslim communities, some countries have tried (with futility) to deploy a show of force. Norway recently decided to arm its on-duty officers in response to rising threats against mosques, while France set up a "mobile security force" to manage its controversial headscarf ban in schools.

Such security responses cannot singlehandedly address a rising sense of exclusion among Muslims, nor guarantee an environment of tolerance. The strategy can also backfire, as racism is increasingly prevalent in EU policing, according to a new report from the EU Agency on Fundamental Rights.

European countries risk reinforcing community bias against Muslims unless their police training covers anti-Muslim hatred, which is a rarity.

Gaza effect

As Israel's war on Gaza fuels anti-Muslim sentiment across the continent, Europe needs to take a firmer stand against Islamophobia.

After all, there has been a marked increase in incidents against Muslims since the Israeli onslaught began, and Brussels has been careful not to criticize Israel's genocide in Gaza.

The EU's limited initiative to stop Israeli aggression has come at a considerable cost to Europe's Muslim population. Community members fear outsized restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly, and their right to protest in many countries.

For example, Muslim protesters in Germany have been subject to heavy-handed police tactics for months, while 66 percent of French Muslims report a systematic policy of discrimination.

These developments are fundamentally at odds with Europe’s commitment to shared values of freedom, and challenge its championship of civil liberties.

"The European Union condemns anti-Muslim hatred and discrimination, just like we condemn all forms of discrimination, hostility and violence based on religion or belief," read an EU statement on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia last month.

And yet, many European Muslims continue to face a growing sense of alienation at home, while the EU shows little consideration for Muslim sensitivities as Israel’s onslaught rages on.

Interestingly, within and beyond the EU, many efforts to combat Islamophobia are marred by controversy and fierce public debate. Take Germany, where the government insists that attacks against Muslims for religious or other reasons are "absolutely unacceptable."

This hasn't stopped Islamophobic crimes from more than doubling last year. Since then, Israel's ongoing war on Gaza had added to a surge in anti-Muslim racism in Germany.

Outside the EU, the United Kingdom is struggling to contain escalating criticism over its controversial new "extremism" definition.