TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye-Iraq relations to shift positively after upcoming visit: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan outlines key agenda for Baghdad visit, emphasises significance of Tanzanian president's upcoming visit, and updates on potential visit by Russian President Putin during a press briefing in Ankara.
Türkiye-Iraq relations to shift positively after upcoming visit: Erdogan
Regarding his upcoming visit to Baghdad, Erdogan emphasised its importance in strengthening relations with Iraq. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
April 16, 2024

"Türkiye-Iraq relations will be grounded on a different basis," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasised, regarding his upcoming visit to Baghdad.

Erdogan said "The Iraqi side attaches great importance to this visit of ours," further highlighting the significance of enhancing relations with Iraq during the briefing held with press members in Ankara on Tuesday.

Turkish president underscored the water issue as a key agenda item, noting that Iraq has raised concerns and requests regarding water resources.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's commitment to addressing these issues and stated, "They already want us to solve this issue. We will take our steps in this direction."

President Erdogan mentioned discussions on natural gas and oil flow to Türkiye, indicating a comprehensive approach to bilateral issues. Erdogan also mentioned the possibility of visiting Erbil after Baghdad to meet with officials there, further emphasising Türkiye's commitment to regional diplomacy.

RelatedTürkiye to establish joint operations centre with Iraq: defence minister
RECOMMENDED

Diplomatic traffic

Erdogan also highlighted the upcoming visit of the President of Tanzania, emphasising the significance of Tanzania as an important African nation.

"Tanzania is an important country in Africa. That's why Tanzanian president's visit to Türkiye is crucial. The steps we will take with them contain important opportunities in terms of investments as well as diplomatic issues."

Regarding a potential visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan stated, "We have frequent telephone conversations with Putin. The date for his visit to Türkiye has not been determined yet. I believe that this issue will become clear as soon as possible."

RelatedA quick look into Erdogan-Putin diplomacy in 2018
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government