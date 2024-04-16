A top US university has cancelled its plans for a graduation speech by a meritorious Muslim student after pro-Israel groups criticised her selection and the varsity reportedly received threats by email, phone and letter.

The decision announced on Monday by the University of Southern California is the latest controversy to roil American higher education since Israel's war on Gaza began in October last year.

Asna Tabassum, who has been attacked online for being "anti-Zionist", had been selected as class valedictorian — an honorary role whose holder traditionally gives an address in front of up to 65,000 people.

But on Monday the university's provost, Andrew Guzman, announced the May 10 ceremony would go ahead without the speech. This is the first time the university has banned a valedictorian from speaking.

"Unfortunately, over the past several days, discussion relating to the selection of our valedictorian has taken on an alarming tenor," Guzman said in a statement.

"The intensity of feelings, fuelled by both social media and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, has grown to include many voices outside of USC and has escalated to the point of creating substantial risks relating to security."

Guzman's statement gave no specifics, but the Los Angeles Times quoted Erroll Southers, the university's associate senior vice president for safety and risk assurance, as saying the institution had received threats by email, phone and letter.

'Campaign of hate meant to silence my voice'

Tabassum was elected valedictorian for having a GPA greater than 3.980, possessing a brilliant knowledge of her academic programme, contributing to both university and community life, and submitting a top-notch reflection essay on her time at USC.

Tabassum studied biomedical engineering and is a student of history who minored in resistance to genocide.

Tabassum criticised the decision, which she said was the result of the university "succumbing to a campaign of hate meant to silence my voice."

"Although this should have been a time of celebration for my family, friends, professors, and classmates, anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian voices have subjected me to a campaign of racist hatred because of my uncompromising belief in human rights for all," she said in a statement.

"I am not surprised by those who attempt to propagate hatred. I am surprised that my own university — my home for four years — has abandoned me," she added.