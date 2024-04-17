Wednesday, April 17, 2024

1746 GMT — Qatar is reassessing its role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas after suffering criticism, its prime minister has said.

"Qatar is in the process of a complete re-evaluation of its role because there has been damage to Qatar," Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani told a press conference, without elaborating.

More updates 👇

1718 GMT — US concerned over ill-treatment of UNRWA staff by Israeli forces

The United States is deeply concerned by claims in a report from the UN Palestinian refugee agency that agency staff and others detained by Israeli forces in Gaza were subjected to ill-treatment, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Washington will press Israel on the need for a full investigation into allegations regarding UNRWA staff, Patel said, after a report outlined incidents including severe beatings and detainees being forced to strip naked.

1656 GMT — Food trucks enter Gaza from Ashdod Port for first time: Israeli army

The Israeli military said food trucks entered the blockaded Gaza from Ashdod Port for the first time since Tel Aviv approved the opening of the port to aid shipments.

"Eight World Food Program (WFP) trucks of flour entered the Gaza Strip from the Ashdod Port today," the statement said, adding that the trucks underwent security checks at the port and were then admitted into Gaza through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing.

1513 GMT — At least 14 Israeli soldiers wounded in strike from Lebanon

Israel's army said 14 soldiers were wounded after a drone and missile attack by Lebanon's Hezbollah group struck a village in northern Israel.

"As a result of the attack, six soldiers were severely injured, two moderately injured and six others were lightly injured," the army said in a statement.

1503 GMT — UN Security Council to vote Friday on Palestinian UN membership

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote on Friday on a Palestinian request for full UN membership, said diplomats, a move that Israel's ally the United States is expected to block because it would effectively recognize a Palestinian state.

The 15-member council is due to vote at 1900 GMT Friday on a draft resolution that recommends to the 193-member UN General Assembly that "the State of Palestine be admitted to membership of the United Nations," said diplomats.

A council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, Britain, France, Russia or China to pass. Diplomats say the measure could have the support of up to 13 council members, which would force the US to use its veto.

1434 GMT — Israel intensifies air strikes in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army has intensified attacks in southern Lebanon following a Hezbollah missile strike that injured at least 14 Israeli soldiers in northern Israel.

Israeli fighter jets struck a house in the border town of Naqoura and a tank shell targeted another house in Dahiya Al Tahta in southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Warplanes also carried out air strikes in the towns of Naqoura, Tayr Harfa, Yarin and Ayta Al Shaab. Fighter jets also struck the outskirts of the border towns of Alma al-Shaab and Dahieh with white phosphorus shells, the broadcaster said.

There were no available reports yet of casualties or damage.

1421 GMT — Israel cabinet approves $5 billion plan to bolster, develop Gaza border towns

Israel's cabinet has approved a five-year, $5 billion-plan to rebuild and strengthen communities near the Gaza border, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would invest the funds in housing, infrastructure, education, employment, health and other areas.

1400 GMT — Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas political bureau, have met in Doha to discuss the latest on Gaza conflict, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan held a meeting with Haniyeh and his delegation, and deliberated on issues concerning humanitarian assistance to Gaza, ceasefire, as well as hostages, the sources added.

1359 GMT — Palestine slams US envoy over full UN membership bid

Palestine has criticised the US opposition to a Palestinian application to become a full UN member.

US Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that having a full membership of Palestine in the UN would not help reach a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"The stability of Palestine is the only gateway that leads to stability in the region and the world," Palestinian Authority spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

"Thomas-Greenfield's statement is not up to the US position that speaks about a two-state solution and establishing a just peace based on international resolutions," he added.

1231 GMT — Hamas leader Haniya to visit Türkiye this weekend: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan has said he will host the leader of Palestinian group Hamas, Ismail Haniya, in Türkiye this weekend.

"The leader of the Palestinian cause will be my guest this weekend," Erdogan told lawmakers.

Their last meeting was in July 2023 when Erdogan hosted Haniya at the presidential palace in Ankara alongside Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.

1227 GMT — Netanyahu rejects 'claims about famine' in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected that war-torn Gaza is facing the threat of famine.

Netanyahu "rejected the claims by international organisations about famine in Gaza and said that Israel is doing above and beyond" what is needed "on the humanitarian issue," his office said, as UN and aid agencies have repeatedly warned Gaza is on the brink of famine.

1216 GMT — Hezbollah strikes Israeli base in retaliation

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it launched a drone and missile attack on an Israeli base in response to strikes that killed its three members the day before.

Hezbollah said it launched "a combined attack with guided missiles and explosive drones on a new military reconnaissance command centre in Arab Al Aramshe," an Arab-majority village of northern Israel.

The attack came "in response to the enemy assassinating a number of members in Ain Baal and Shehabiya" on Tuesday, the group said.

1006 GMT —Gaza truce talks 'stalling': mediator Qatar

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas to secure a truce in Gaza and a hostage exchange have stalled, Qatar's prime minister said.