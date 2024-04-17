Solomon Islanders have been voting in an election that could reshape regional security, with citizens effectively choosing if their Pacific nation will deepen ties with China.

Swelling crowds gathered early outside guarded election booths in the capital Honiara, pouring in to cast their ballots when voting opened at 7:00 am local time on Wednesday.

Voting day is an immense logistical challenge in the Solomon Islands, a nation of some 720,000 people spread across hundreds of volcanic islands and coral atolls.

Ballot boxes and voting papers have been despatched by boat, plane and helicopter to the many far-flung villages that make up the "Hapi Isles".

Teams of international observers are on hand to watch over voting in a nation where elections frequently spell trouble.

Police from Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea are on the ground to help the stretched local forces maintain peace.

Preparing for the prospect of violence after the vote, the Chinese embassy in downtown Honiara hastily erected a temporary steel fence out front this week.

It is the first election since Solomon Islands severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 2019, giving its backing to Beijing's "One China" principle instead.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has pledged to further bolster relations with Beijing if he is re-elected, while his main challengers want to wind back China's growing influence.

China's influence

The Solomon Islands has veered into China's orbit under the mercurial Sogavare, who signed a security pact with Beijing in 2022.