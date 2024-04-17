Wednesday, April 17, 2024

1725 GMT — Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has accused Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of taking advantage of regional tensions "to stay in power".

"It is clear that Netanyahu is trying to drag the region into war to stay in power," Fidan told a news conference in Qatar, more than six months into the Israel's war in Gaza.

More updates 👇

1607 GMT — EU ministers back new sanctions on those arming Israel's foes: Italy

European foreign ministers want to impose new sanctions on those who arm Israel's foes and those who attack ships in the Red Sea, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said.

"There was a unanimous consensus that sanctions should be imposed on all those who give drones, weapons and missiles to those who attack Israel and those who attack ships in the Red Sea," Tajani said, speaking the day after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Tajani said the issue of sanctions would also be addressed during a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers that he is due to chair over the coming three days in the Italian island of Capri.

1559 GMT — Iran attack on Israel 'legitimate and deserved': Hamas

Palestinian group Hamas has said that Iran's weekend attack on Israel was a "legitimate and deserved" response to a strike on the Tehran's consulate in Syria.

In its first reaction to the Iranian aerial attack, Hamas said it was a "legitimate and deserved response to the Zionist entity's... targeting of the Iranian consulate building in Damascus" on April 1.

"The response from the Islamic Republic of Iran confirms that the time when the Zionist entity (Israeli) could act as it wanted without accountability or punishment has ended," Hamas added in a statement.

1547 GMT — EU should extend sanctions on Iran, target drone makers: Macron

Europe should widen its sanctions regime on Iran, French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of an EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

Macron added that sanctions should target entities involved in the production of drones and missiles in particular.

European Union leaders will meet on Wednesday to discuss stepping up sanctions against Iran after Tehran's missile and drone attack on Israel.

1220 GMT — Israel will do everything needed to defend itself: Netanyahu

Netanyahu has thanked the visiting foreign ministers of Germany and Britain for their support but said Israel would reach its own decisions on its security.