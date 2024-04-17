Israeli armoured vehicles were present in the area when a car carrying 6-year-old Palestinian Hind Rajab and her family was targeted in Gaza City on January 29, an investigation by Washington Post has concluded, contradicting the claims by the Israeli military.

The harrowing probe details the final hours of the minor who begged to be rescued as Israeli tanks closed in on her. Based on an analysis of satellite imagery, recordings, photos and videos and interviews, The Post concluded that Israeli armoured vehicles were present in the area in the afternoon and that gunfire was audible as Hind and her cousin repeatedly called for help.

The damage caused to an ambulance carrying paramedics trying to save them was consistent with the use of a round fired by Israeli tanks, it reported, citing six munitions experts.

The Israeli army told The Washington Post that they were "not present near the vehicle or within the firing range" of the Rajab family’s car.

Asked about the report, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the Israeli army told them that none of their units were in the area, contrary to the findings of The Washington Post investigation.

"We would still welcome a full investigation into this matter and how it occurred in the first place," Miller added.

Consistent with Israeli weapons

Rajab became trapped in her family car on January 29 after it came under Israeli army fire in Gaza City and was found dead after nearly two weeks of uncertainty.

The minor was traveling with her family, including her 15-year-old cousin Layan Hamadeh, fleeing Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza when they came under Israeli fire, according to the Palestine Red Crescent.

Surrounded by the bodies of relatives, they called for help, and a Red Crescent ambulance was dispatched.

According to the humanitarian group, Layan was killed while speaking to the Red Crescent team by phone as gunfire could be heard in the background.

When the team called back, it was Hind who answered, possibly the only survivor in the car. Soon after, they lost all contact with her.

The audio clips released by the Red Crescent in February had recorded a call to dispatchers that was first made by Hind's teenage cousin Hamadeh, saying an Israeli tank was approaching before shots rang out and she screamed.

Believed to be the only survivor, Hind stayed on the line for three hours with dispatchers, who tried to soothe her as they prepared to send an ambulance.

"Come and get me," Hind was heard crying desperately in another audio recording. "I'm so scared, please come."