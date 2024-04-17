WORLD
Myanmar junta pardons 3,300 prisoners, moves Suu Kyi to house arrest
The military junta cited hot weather as a reason for the move, also extending care to other vulnerable detainees.
Suu Kyi has largely been hidden from view since the military detained her as they seized power in a 2021 coup, and she has reportedly suffered health problems. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
By Emir Isci
April 17, 2024

Myanmar's junta has announced a pardon for more than 3,300 prisoners under a regular amnesty to mark the country's traditional New Year festival.

Remaining prisoners will have their sentences cut by one-sixth, the junta said in a statement on Wednesday, except those convicted of serious offences including murder, terrorism and drug charges.

Myanmar's junta has also moved former leader Aung San Suu Kyi from prison to house arrest, a source told AFP.

The 78-year-old politician is serving a 27-year sentence for a host of criminal convictions ranging from corruption to breaching Covid-19 rules.

Suu Kyi has largely been hidden from view since the military detained her as they seized power in a 2021 coup, and she has reportedly suffered health problems.

A military source speaking on condition of anonymity said Suu Kyi and former president Win Myint had been moved from prison to house arrest.

It was not immediately clear whether Suu Kyi's move was temporary or represented an official reduction in her sentence.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said that a spell of hot weather had prompted authorities to take measures to protect vulnerable detainees.

"Not only Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint but also some old prisoners were given necessary care because of very hot weather," Zaw Min Tun told AFP.

Health concerns

Local media reported that during her months-long trial, Suu Kyi had suffered dizzy spells, vomiting and at times had been unable to eat because of a tooth infection.

Her son Kim Aris told AFP in February that she was still being held at a specially constructed compound in the military-built capital Naypyidaw.

The compound had no air conditioning in the searing heat and the concrete cells leaked during the monsoon, according to Australian economist Sean Turnell, a former advisor to Suu Kyi's government who was detained there for months.

Wednesday's prisoner amnesty includes 13 Indonesians and 15 Sri Lankans who will be deported, the junta said.

Myanmar's military ousted Suu Kyi's government in a coup in February 2021, ending the country's 10-year experiment with civilian governance after decades of army rule.

